RAYTOWN, Mo. — Authorities found a body Tuesday in the basement of a suburban Kansas City duplex where multiple people were injured in an explosion.
John Ham, a spokesman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, told The Kansas City Star that the body will be taken to the medical examiner for identification once the Raytown building is secure.
About half the structure was reduced to rubble in Monday night’s blast.
Police said in a news release posted on Facebook that there were “multiple injuries reported” but didn’t provide any details on their severity or the exact number of people hurt. The release also said the cause of the blast was unknown.
Witnesses told KMBC-TV that two boys were conscious and alert when they were wheeled from the scene on gurneys. The station reported that a man also was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.