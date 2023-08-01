Cardinals Marlins Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Jordan Hicks throws to a Miami Marlins batter during the ninth inning of a game Wednesday in Miami.

 Associated Press

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays strengthened their depleted bullpen by acquiring right-hander Jordan Hicks in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Toronto sent minor league right-handers Adam Kloffenstein and Sem Robberse to St. Louis for the 26-year-old Hicks. The Blue Jays (59-47) are tied with Houston in the wild-card race, four games behind Tampa Bay. Toronto trails Baltimore by five games in the AL East.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.