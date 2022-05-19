Former President George W. Bush is facing criticism after mistakenly describing the invasion of Iraq — which he led as commander in chief — as “brutal” and “wholly unjustified,” before correcting himself to say he meant to refer to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia, and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq — I mean of Ukraine,” Bush said Wednesday night during a speech at his presidential center in Dallas.
The 75-year-old former president jokingly blamed the mistake on his age, shaking his head and correcting himself, drawing laughter from the crowd.
“Iraq, too — anyway,” he added, before moving on without explaining the Iraq reference.
In his remarks, Bush also likened Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Britain’s wartime leader Winston Churchill, a comparison he also made earlier this month after meeting with Zelenskyy via video chat, according to social posts from his presidential center.
But the comment, which was quickly and widely shared on social media, drew condemnation from critics pointing to Bush’s decision to launch a U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, an inquiry into alleged weapons of mass destruction that were never discovered.
“I wish he would have been this honest and critical of himself 20 years, countless lives, and trillions of dollars ago,” Donald Trump Jr. said in a tweet.
“George Bush is laughing in this clip because he knows he and every other Iraq War supporter were rewarded with riches and big media jobs for their work killing a million people, rather than being held accountable and shunned,” tweeted David Sirota, a former speechwriter for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign.
