Outdoor businesses are thriving in the heat of summer, but one business in particular is blooming with business.
Sunflower Fields is in its second year of operation. The fields are owned and operated by the Simpson family in Wathena, Kansas. What started as a family-oriented activity has grown into something that the community has thrown its support behind.
“My daughter and I wanted a small batch of sunflowers on the property,” Natalie Simpson, Owner of Sunflower Fields said. “Then the public wanted to come see them so we opened it to the public.”
Sunflower Fields started in the spring of 2020 with the plant period and has grown massively over the last year. In 2020, the fields had several hundred visitors in the span of just 17 days. This year, the family planted sunflowers weeks apart to have different blooming periods so they had the ability to stay open longer.
"This year, we did a staggered planting every 2 to 3 weeks,” Simpson said. “So this year, we will have a longer blooming season. There should be new blooms every couple weeks so our season should be in July and August.”
Simpson never expected the sunflowers to be this popular in demand. She is thankful for all the support the community has provided the business.
“The community has been great. The support has been awesome from everyone. I thought it was just me and my daughter,” Simpson said. “But everyone loves these sunflowers.”
Sunflower Fields is free to the public and it runs off of donations only. They offer t-shirts, koozies and hats to purchase as well as the option of taking home sunflowers for yourself.
The fields are open Wednesday through Sunday. Monday and Tuesday are held off to maintain the property. Those off days are prime for local photographers that want to capture landscape or portrait shots.
“This particular location has so many options for photography, there are a lot of settings for different types of photos,” Jill Newton, an amatuer photographer and Simpson’s aunt said. “You don’t have to work hard to get to those angles either.”
Sunflower Fields hosts food trucks every weekend and they have tons of events planned for the next couple of months. Next Saturday is Mom and Daughter Day and Sunday is Kids Day, where there will be baby animals and a read along with the children. Military and Essential Worker Appreciation Day takes place July 24.
For more information on all the events taking place at Sunflower Fields, visit their Facebook page.
