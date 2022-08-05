Cambodia ASEAN

Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens during an east Asia summit foreign ministers meeting Friday at Sokha Hotel in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

 Associated Press

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that China’s military exercises aimed at Taiwan, including missiles fired into Japan’s exclusive economic zone, represent a “significant escalation” and that he has urged Beijing to back down.

China launched the drills following a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan that infuriated Beijing, which claims the self-governed island as its own territory.

