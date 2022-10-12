TV-The-Voice-Blake-Shelton

This image released by NBC shows Blake Shelton on the set of ‘The Voice.’ Shelton, the last of the original panel of judges on ‘The Voice,’ announced he will leave the U.S. version of the singing competition show after next season.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Blake Shelton, the last of the original panel of judges on “The Voice,” will leave the megahit U.S. version of the singing competition show after next season.

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me,” the country music star said in a statement Tuesday night. He said he had been “wrestling with this for a while.”

