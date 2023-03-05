Biden Medal of Honor

Retired Army Col. Paris Davis stands with President Joe Biden after he was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroism during the Vietnam War, in the East Room of the White House on Friday in Washington.

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Nearly 60 years after he was recommended for the nation’s highest military award, retired Col. Paris Davis, one of the first Black officers to lead a Special Forces team in combat, received the Medal of Honor on Friday for his bravery in the Vietnam War.

After a crowded White House ceremony, a grateful Davis emphasized the positive of the honor rather than negative of the delay, saying, “It is in the best interests of America that we do things like this.”

