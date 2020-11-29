Shoppers in the St. Joseph area had different approaches to the Black Friday weekend.

A vast majority said they spent no time shopping on Black Friday but spent some time shopping later in the weekend. Some spent just a little bit of time shopping on Black Friday to snag some of the deals they wanted, but they also spread out the time spent shopping for the rest of the weekend.

Justin Clancy, a local shopper, said since his wife had to work that day, shopping Black Friday wasn’t a huge priority for them, but the plan for getting the shopping done has worked out so far.

“We did most of our shopping beforehand, and now we’re going to take care of some deals here now,” Clancy said. “We’ve done some Black Friday shopping, so the crowds don’t bother us, but it is kind of nice when there aren't crowds because there’s more available. You can get more deals because people aren’t grabbing up everything.”

For every handful of shoppers who said they didn’t do much shopping over the entirety of the past weekend, one or two shoppers said they went about their Black Friday weekend shopping plans to get the deals they were looking for.

Chris Barry and Darden Sherer made their rounds on that day. Barry said the amount of stores they went to was too many to count. They also recall the mayhem, saying it was hit and miss.

“We went (to the) North Shoppes and then went down (to the East Hills Mall) and then bought phones and then turned around and went out to eat,” Barry said.

The two friends were out shopping once again on Sunday.

“We were just finishing up what we didn’t get on Black Friday,” Sherer said.

Though the stigma surrounding COVID-19 could loom over some shoppers, Barry looks at the idea of it driving other shoppers away as more of a convenience.

“Since this COVID is going on ... it’s just making everyone scared of catching it. But it makes shopping in-store a lot easier,” Barry said.

Cyber Monday will give more of an idea of what shoppers plan to do this holiday season, but with there being a few more weeks until the holidays, local patrons will still get a chance to shop in-store at their own leisure.

Market share prices showed that big time retailer players such as Walmart, Target and Kohl’s had increases in stock prices at the time the market closed early on Black Friday. Whether Cyber Monday will be more of a success or flop in comparison is still not determined in an unprecedented holiday season.