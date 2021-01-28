Stocks claw back some lost ground; GameStop swings wildly

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Thursday, helping the market recoup some of its losses a day after its biggest pullback in nearly three months.

The S&P 500 rose 36.61 points, or 1%, to 3,787.38, lifting the benchmark index out of the red for the year. It had lost 2.6% a day earlier, its biggest drop since October.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 300.19 points, or 1%, to 30,603.36. The Nasdaq composite added 66.56 points, or 0.5%, to 13,337.16. The Russel 2000 index of smaller companies slipped 2.09 points, or 0.1%, to 2,106.61.

U.S. long-term mortgage rates slip; 30-year at 2.73%

WASHINGTON | U.S. long-term mortgage rates slipped this week as the economy remains burdened by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate home loan eased to 2.73% from 2.77% last week. By contrast, the rate stood at 3.51% a year ago.

The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans, popular among homeowners seeking to refinance their mortgages, ticked down to 2.20% from 2.21%.

The damage from the coronavirus pandemic on the U.S. and global economies suppressed home loan rates through most of 2020. The U.S. economy shrank last year by the largest amount in 74 years, the government reported Thursday, despite the trillions of dollars in federal aid that flowed to American families and small businesses. The deep recession triggered by the pandemic that erupted in the U.S. 10 months ago left tens of millions of people jobless.

Economists forecast modest increases in mortgage rates this year. But they likely will remain relatively low, with the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates near zero as needed until the economy recovers.

New home sales rise in December after sharp November drop

SILVER SPRING, Md. | Sales of new homes rose 1.6% in December after a big decline in November that was even worse than previously thought.

The increase last month pushed sales of new homes to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 842,000, the Commerce Department reported Thursday, though that was fewer than analysts had projected. And the big drop reported earlier for November's was revised downward further, from 841,000 to 829,000 new homes sold. That's a decline of 12.6% from October.

After a spring slump due to the coronavirus outbreak, housing came back strong in the summer and fall until last month's significant drop. Commerce estimated that 811,000 new homes were sold in 2020, an increase of nearly 19% over 2019's 683,000.

Historically low mortgage rates are helping nudge buyers into the market, but there still is a lack of inventory, which is pushing prices up.

The median price of a new home sold in December jumped to $355,900 up more than 8% from a year ago.