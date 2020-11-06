How major U.S. stock indexes fared Friday

Wall Street took a breather Friday after a blistering rally that gave the market its biggest weekly gain since April and indicated investors see plenty of benefits from more gridlock in Washington.

The S&P 500 inched down by less than 0.1%, leaving its blockbuster gain for the week at 7.3%. It was the first loss of the week for the index.

While stocks cooled, the bond market got a shot of optimism about the economy from a report showing U.S. employers hired more workers last month than economists expected. Treasury yields climbed, a sign of improved confidence.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 inched down 1.01 point, or less than 0.1%, to 3,509.44.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 66.78 points, or 0.2%, to 28,323.40.

The Nasdaq composite edged up by 4.30 points, or less than 0.1%, to 11,895.23.

The Russell 2000 small-cap index fell 15.89 points, or 1%, to 1,644.16.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 239.48 points, or 7.3%.

The Dow is up 1,821.80 points, or 6.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 983.64 points, or 9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 105.68 points, or 6.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 278.66 points, or 8.6%.

The Dow is down 215.04 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,922.62 points, or 32.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 24.31 points, or 1.5%.

U.S. consumer borrowing up $16.2 billion in September

WASHINGTON — U.S. consumers increased their borrowing in September, helped by the first gain in the category that covers credit cards in seven months.

The Federal Reserve reported that total borrowing rose by $16.2 billion in September, rebounding after a drop of $6.9 billion in August.

The increase included a $3.98 billion increase in credit card borrowing, the first rise since February. Credit card use had fallen for six straight months as households cut back on use of credit cards once the pandemic hit and millions of people lost their jobs.

The category that covers auto loans and student loans increased by $12.2 billion in September. This category has been rising steadily since a $6.9 billion drop in April.

Economists closely watch consumer borrowing patterns for signals of how willing households are to take on more debt to finance consumer spending, which accounts for two-thirds of economic activity.

The $16.2 billion rise in borrowing in September was about double what economists had been forecasting, an encouraging sign as worries mount that consumers may begin to cut back as coronavirus cases surge again.

In a separate report Friday, the government said that the economy created 638,000 jobs in October and the unemployment rate fell to 6.9%. The report was seen as an encouraging sign that a tentative recovery in the labor market is ongoing even in the face of a rise of virus cases.

The increase in overall debt pushed total consumer borrowing to $4.16 trillion in September, up a modest 0.6% from a year ago.

The Fed's monthly report on consumer credit does not cover mortgages or other debt secured by real estate such as home equity loans.

CVS Health picks Lynch to lead as CEO starting in February

By TOM MURPHY AP Health Writer

CVS Health has chosen a veteran insurance executive as its new leader with the company shifting more toward helping customers stay healthy and dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefit manager said Friday that Karen Lynch will replace Larry Merlo as president and CEO on Feb. 1. She also will join the company's board of directors.

The company also reported a better-than-expected third quarter and raised its 2020 forecast. CVS Health shares jumped higher than broader indexes.

The 64-year-old Merlo has led the company for a decade. He oversaw the company's roughly $69 billion acquisition of the insurer Aetna, a deal completed in 2018.

Merlo, who began his career as a pharmacist, guided the company through a big change a few years ago when CVS stopped selling tobacco products and took a revenue hit because of it.

More recently, CVS health has started opening stores it calls "HealthHubs" that have dietitians and are geared toward helping customers monitor chronic conditions like diabetes and stay on top of their health.

On the pandemic front, CVS Health has administered more than 6 million COVID-19 tests, and Merlo told analysts Friday that the company expects to play a big role in doling out vaccines once they become available.

Merlo said Lynch has a "deep understanding" of the company's strategy and has been a key leader during the evolution of CVS Health in recent years.

Lynch, 57, is the president of the company's Aetna insurance division. She came to CVS Health when Aetna was acquired and served as an executive with another insurer, Cigna, before that.

Lynch will take over a business that brought in about $257 billion in revenue last year.

There were 34 female CEOs among companies in the S&P 500 as of late September, according to the executive data firm Equilar. CVS Health will become the largest company in that group, topping General Motors, which is led by Mary Barra.

Investors will likely react positively to the leadership change due to Lynch's experience in health care, Mizuho Securities analyst Ann Hynes said.

In the third quarter, revenue at CVS climbed more than 3% to $67.1 billion, and adjusted earnings were $1.66 per share.

Both topped expectations on Wall Street. Analysts forecast, on average, earnings of $1.33 per share on $66.62 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.

Net income dropped 20% to $1.22 billion, mainly due to the early retirement of some debt.

The pandemic hit drugstores hard earlier this year when the economy shutdown and customers stayed home. But there are now signs of a recovery.

CVS Health filled more prescriptions in the third quarter even though the number of new prescriptions is down due to the pandemic, which is still keeping some patients away from the doctor's office.

Operating income grew nearly 17% for the company's pharmacy benefit management business but fell on the health insurance side, due partly to pandemic-related costs.

CVS Health now expects adjusted per-share earnings of between $7.35 and $7.45. That's up from a previous forecast for $7.14 to $7.27 per share.

For the full year, analysts project, on average, earnings of $7.23 per share.

CVS Health Corp., based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, runs one of the nation's largest drugstore chains with about 9,900 retail locations. In addition to selling insurance, it also runs prescription drug plans for big clients like insurers and employers through the pharmacy benefit management business.

Company shares climbed nearly 7% to $65.56 in afternoon trading while the S&P 500 fell slightly.

The stock has fallen 17% this year.

Malaysia to raise 2021 spending to counter virus impact

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia's government proposed a larger national budget in 2021 on Friday to help the coronavirus-hit economy rebound by up to 7.5% and provide increased handouts for the poor.

The budget is the first by the unelected government of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who took power in March after initiating the collapse of the former reformist government.

It is a key test of support for Muhyiddin, who has a slim two-seat majority in Parliament and faces challenges from allies in his coalition and opposition parties.

Finance Minister Zafrul Aziz told Parliament that the expansionary budget has the people's welfare in mind during the pandemic and will raise spending to a record 322.5 billion ringgit ($78.1 billion), up 2.5% from this year.

That includes a sharp rise in development spending to 69 billion ringgit ($1.7 billion) as well as 17 billion ringgit ($4.1 billion) for a COVID-19 fund.

Zafrul said the economy could grow 6.5%- 7.5% in 2021, from a projected 4.5% contraction this year. The fiscal deficit is projected to narrow to 5.4% of gross domestic product, down from a projected 6% this year,

"We can argue and disagree on secondary issues but we should unite to agree on principle ... let this budget be the canon of our unity for the welfare of the people," Zafrul said as he appealed for support for the proposed spending.

The budget includes cash handouts for poor families and front-line workers in the coronavirus crisis, wage subsidies and funds to create new jobs and train workers. Various incentives and subsidies are also provided for farmers, fishermen and industries to boost productivity and woo investors.

A small income tax cut will benefit 1.4 million taxpayers, and Malaysians can withdraw some savings from the pension fund to tide themselves over during the crisis.

Domestic demand is expected to rebound 6.9% after falling 3% this year. Exports are seen expanding 2.7% after contracting 5.2% in 2020. Unemployment is projected to drop to 3.5% in 2021, with inflation seen at 2.5%.

James Chin, head of Asian studies at Australia's Tasmania University, said the increased spending to boost the economy is much like what the rest of the world is doing.

"I would call it a conservative budget. The additional spending is small compared to this year. If you look at countries around the world they are spending more," Chin said. He said he expected spending to be raised over the year.

Lawmakers will debate the budget before voting on it later this month. With the pandemic surging since last month, Muhyiddin is expected to garner sufficient support for its passage. Failure to do so would raise pressure on him to resign or call new elections. Malaysia reported a daily record of 1,755 cases on Friday, bringing its total to 38,189.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim says he has majority support in Parliament but needs the monarch's approval to form a new government, and the biggest party in the ruling coalition is angry at being sidelined in Muhyiddin's government.

Muhyiddin sought last month to thwart attempts to challenge his leadership by seeking to declare a state of emergency, but was rebuffed by the king.