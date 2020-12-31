Initial unemployment claims up slightly in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa | The number of Iowans filing initial unemployment claims rose slightly last week, the Iowa Workforce Development said Thursday.

The agency said 7,644 initial unemployment claims were filed for the week ending on Saturday, an increase of 373 over the prior week.

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims rose by 804, to 38,296, the agency said.

Unemployment claims generally are highest in November through February because of seasonal layoffs in construction, agriculture, landscaping and manufacturing.

Nearly 70.6% of the claims filed last week were not COVID-19 related, the agency said, an increase from 68.9% the previous week.

The agency also announced Thursday that people who had been receiving unemployment through the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation will not have payments interrupted, after President Donald Trump signed legislation extending the programs.

However, the state is awaiting federal guidance on implementing the program for new applications filed after Sunday. Payments of new claims might be delayed but the IWD said it anticipates the federal guidance will be issued in the next two weeks.

Nebraska jobless, pandemic assistance claims dip slightly

OMAHA, Neb. | New unemployment and pandemic assistance claims in Nebraska dropped slightly last week, the state Department of Labor reported Thursday.

The department said it received 2,680 new unemployment claims and 284 pandemic unemployment assistance claims during the week that ended Saturday. Those numbers are down by a total of 65 from the previous week.

State officials said the number of continuing unemployment claims was 11,596, while the number of continuing pandemic assistance claims 5,606. Those numbers are down by a total of 636 from the prior week.

Nebraska saw a record high 26,539 new unemployment claims during the week of April 4, when the pandemic and government restrictions forced many businesses to close or scale back their operations.

Benchmark U.S. 30-year mortgage rises slightly to 2.67%

MCLEAN, Va. | U.S. long-term mortgage rates ticked up slightly this week but remain near record lows as the coronavirus pandemic continues wreak havoc on the U.S. and global economies.

The average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate home loan rose to 2.67% from a record-low 2.66% last week, according to mortgage giant Freddie Mac on Thursday. A year ago, it stood at 3.72%

The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans, popular among homeowners seeking to refinance their mortgages, dipped to 2.17% from 2.19% last week. A year ago it averaged 3.16%.

The 5-year adjustable rate mortgage averaged 2.71%, down from last week's 2.79%. It averaged 3.16% one year ago.

Record low lending rates have helped push buyers into the housing market, but a lack of available homes has left many house hunters empty handed. The lack of supply has been pushing prices up even before the pandemic struck last March.

Amazon gets into the podcast business

NEW YORK | Amazon is jumping into the podcast business.

The online shopping giant is buying Wondery, a 4-year-old producer of popular true crime podcasts such as "Dr. Death" and "Dirty John," which was later turned into a TV series.

An explosion of new podcasts has led to a number of acquisitions as competing platforms try to grow their audiences and their ad revenue. The music streaming platform Spotify bought two podcast companies in 2019 and it's added high-profile hosts to its roster, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Wondery podcasts will be part of Amazon's music streaming service, but it will still be available on other platforms as well.

"This is a pivotal moment to expand the Amazon Music offering beyond music as listener habits evolve," Amazon said in a blog post Wednesday.

Terms of the acquisition were not released.