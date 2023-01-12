The Bishop LeBlond girls basketball team is now considered the second-best Class 2 girls team in the state, donning an undefeated record through 12 games.
According to the most recent Missouri Basketball Coaches Association poll released on Tuesday, the Golden Eagles are ranked number two behind Tipton, who also sport an undefeated record.
Expectations have carried over from last year for Bishop LeBlond, but so has the motivation after falling in the quarterfinals in the last two state playoffs to Wellington-Napoleon.
“I think they still enjoyed that experience that they've had, but they're definitely more driven and have that fire,” head coach Jackie Steltpohl said.
Senior Shae Lewis, a commit to Benedictine College, was a part of the team that lost in the quarterfinals these last two years. Being at the front of the pack along with many senior leaders by her side this year, she says this season is just different.
“Our mindset, we know we can do it again and I think we need to just prepare ourselves and just keep working every day,” Lewis said.
The start of the 2022-23 season is reminiscent of last year, when LeBlond started the year 8-0 before eventually suffering their first loss.
The Golden Eagles have had quite the layoff since their closest victory of the year over conference opponent Chillicothe.
LeBlond still has several days before they put their undefeated record of 12-0 on the line when they host West Platte next Wednesday, Jan. 18.
