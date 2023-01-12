Tatum Studer

The Bishop LeBlond girls basketball team is now considered the second-best Class 2 girls team in the state, donning an undefeated record through 12 games.

According to the most recent Missouri Basketball Coaches Association poll released on Tuesday, the Golden Eagles are ranked number two behind Tipton, who also sport an undefeated record.

