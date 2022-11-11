DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa agriculture official on Thursday limited the movement of live birds in the state as a response to a return of bird flu with the fall migration of wild birds.

State Veterinarian Jeff Kaisand signed an order cancelling all events where live birds are brought together, including bird sales, auctions, swap meets and exhibitions. The order is effective for at least 30 days and will be in effect until 30 days have passed without a positive confirmation of bird flu in Iowa.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.