Man shopping in supermarket reading product information.(diapers,detergent)

A man looks at diapers in a supermarket. Changes to the sales tax on diapers and feminine hygiene products were discussed at a Missouri state Senate hearing Monday.

JEFFERSON CITY – Changes to the sales tax on diapers and feminine hygiene products were discussed at a Senate hearing Monday.

These products are currently taxed at 4.225%, the same as some luxury items.

