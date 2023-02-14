JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri public school teachers would be required to tell parents if their children question their gender identity under a bill advanced Tuesday in the state Senate.

K-12 school staff would be required to notify parents if students “express discomfort or confusion” about their gender identity under the bill, which passed a Senate education committee. One Republican joined Democrats in voting against it.

