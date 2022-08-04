Obit-Bill Russell Basketball

Boston Celtics legendary center Bill Russell has a light moment while answering questions from members of the media after a Celtics team practice in 1999 in Waltham, Massachusetts.

 Associated Press

BOSTON — Bill Russell redefined how basketball is played, and then he changed the way sports are viewed in a racially divided country.

The most prolific winner in NBA history, Russell marched with Martin Luther King Jr., stood with Muhammad Ali and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama. The centerpiece of the Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years, Russell earned his last two NBA titles as a player-coach — the first Black coach in any major U.S. sport.

