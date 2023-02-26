ATHENS, Ga. — D'Moi Hodge and Nick Honor combined for 11 3-pointers and 35 points as Missouri took off in the second half to beat Georgia 85-63 on Saturday.

Trailing by a point, the Tigers (21-8, 9-7 SEC) outscored the Bulldogs 45-22 in the second half, finishing with seven 3s in each half on 28 total attempts. Hodge hit six 3s and scored 18 points, Honor added five 3s and had 17 points with Noah Carter adding 12 points and DeAndre Gholston 10.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.