KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 will operate without divisions in football next season, when the arrival of Central Florida, Cincinnati, BYU and Houston creates a 14-team conference and ends its current round-robin scheduling framework.

Commissioner Brett Yormark held a call with Big 12 schools Tuesday to announce the plan. Every school will play nine conference games, just like they have since it became a 10-team league, and schools will play each other at least once in each two-year period. Traditional rivalries, or at least those left after realignments, will be preserved.

