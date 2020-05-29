The Big 12’s revenue distribution to its 10 schools decreased only slightly because of the pandemic that led to the cancellation of spring sports, though there is still plenty of uncertainty ahead.

Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said Friday at the end of the league’s virtual spring meetings the league was distributing an average of $37.7 million to each school for the 2019-20 school year, just $1.1 million less than the last year. That ended a 13-year streak of increasing revenues for the conference.

The Big 12 got about $14 million less from the NCAA, which cancelled showcase events like the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, and the College World Series. Plus, the amount of money in member participation subsidies for conference championships was cut in half, from about $36 million last year to $18 million, after the cancellation of the Big 12 basketball tournaments, as well as baseball, softball and other spring sports.

Oklahoma made the College Football Playoff for the third year in a row, and Baylor also played in a New Year’s Six game with its Sugar Bowl appearance. Either Baylor or Kansas topped the AP men’s basketball poll for the final 2 1/2 months of the season, and the Baylor women were looking for a chance to defend their 2019 national title.

“Despite the fact that we had an abbreviated year, we had a pretty good year,” Bowlsby said.

“The financial state of the Big 12 just in general is really healthy,” said Baylor’s Mack Rhoades, chairman of the Big 12 ADs.

Those distribution figures don’t include third-tier broadcast rights, such as what Texas gets from ESPN for the Longhorn Network.

The Big 12 board last week set June 15 as the first day campuses can be open to voluntary workouts for football players, with other athletes to follow in July.

Each school is still working through protocols, such as testing and cleaning, to facilitate the safe return for students and staff. The league has contracted with Infection Control Education for Major Sports to help with the procedures.

Before the pandemic, the Big 12 had projections of revenue distribution reaching the mid-$40 million range per school. The conference’s current broadcast rights deal with Fox and ESPN expires in five years. It is hard now to predict future revenues.

There is still a lack of clarity for what football season will look like, such as how many fans might be allowed to attend games.

Boschini described himself as “very optimistic” about the football season starting on Labor Day weekend.

“I think it’s going to happen,” he said.