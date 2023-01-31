Stanford Kansas St Football

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson scrambles before throwing a pass during an NCAA college football game against Stanford in 2021 in Arlington, Texas. 

 Associated Press

IRVING, Texas — The Big 12 released its long-anticipated 14-team football schedule Tuesday, which includes its four new members for 2023 along with Oklahoma and Texas before their eventual departures to the Southeastern Conference.

Houston will be the first of the new teams to play a conference game, in Week 3 when the Cougars host former Southwest Conference rival and national champion runner-up TCU in the only league game Sept. 16. The other newcomers play their Big 12 openers the following week, when BYU is at Kansas, Central Florida goes to defending champion Kansas State, and Cincinnati hosts Oklahoma.

