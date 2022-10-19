Kansas Late Night Basketball

Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. drives during Late Night in the Phog, the school's annual NCAA college basketball kickoff, at Allen Fieldhouse on Oct. 14, in Lawrence, Kansas. 

 Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just about every game in the Big 12 this men's basketball season will feel like a reunion.

On the coaching front, there already was Mark Adams entering his second year at Texas Tech, where he replaced Chris Beard, who headed off to Texas, his alma mater. And there's Jerome Tang, who spent most of the past two decades alongside Scott Drew at Baylor and now is wearing purple and white for Kansas State.

