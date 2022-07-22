Virus Outbreak Biden COVID

In this photo provided by The White House, President Joe Biden talks on the phone with his national security team from the Treaty Room in the residence of the White House on Friday in Washington.

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's COVID symptoms improved Friday and he responded well to treatment, his doctor said, as the White House worked to portray the image of a president still on the job despite his illness.

Biden had an elevated temperature of 99.4 F on Thursday, but that went down with Tylenol, according to a new note from Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the president's personal physician. Other metrics, such as pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation were normal, O'Connor said, although the White House did not release specific figures.

