Biden Budget Cancer

President Joe Biden speaks at the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference on March 6 in Washington. 

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is asking Congress for more than $2.8 billion in the federal budget he's sending to Capitol Hill on Thursday to help advance his cancer-fighting goals.

More than half of the money, $1.7 billion, would go to the Department of Health and Human Services to support the Democratic president's cancer initiatives across an array of departments and agencies, according to White House officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share details with The Associated Press before Biden formally unveils his spending blueprint later Thursday in Philadelphia.

