Biden Budget

President Joe Biden arrives at Henry E. Rohlsen Airport on Tuesday in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. 

 Associated Press

KINGSHILL, U.S. Virgin Islands — President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a $1.7 trillion spending bill that will keep the federal government operating through the end of the federal budget year in September 2023, and provide tens of billions of dollars in new aid to Ukraine for its fight against the Russian military.

Biden had until late Friday to sign the bill to avoid a partial government shutdown.

