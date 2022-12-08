Biden Pensions

President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex Thursday in Washington. 

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday announced the infusion of nearly $36 billion to shore up a financially troubled union pension plan, preventing severe cuts to the retirement incomes of about 350,000 Teamster workers and retirees across the United States.

"It's about everything you worked for," Biden said, with union officials standing behind him. "It's about finding a dignified retirement."

