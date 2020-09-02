WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden raised $364 million in August, a record sum that will give him ample resources to compete in the final two months of the campaign against President Donald Trump.

Biden struggled to raise money early in the primary. But since he became the presumptive nominee in the spring, money has poured into his campaign. In July, he all but closed the huge cash-on-hand advantage enjoyed by Trump, who held $300 million in reserve.

Biden’s August total, which was announced on Wednesday, speaks to the enthusiasm among Democrats to oust Trump from office.

The flood of new contributions came from grassroots supporters, as well as deep-pocketed donors, and should alleviate any lingering concern over whether Democrats will be able to inundate the airwaves in key states.

Already there are signs Biden is flush with cash.

On Monday, the campaign announced it would spend $45 million on a broadcast and digital campaign this week. The 60-second spot features an excerpt from Biden’s Monday speech in Pittsburgh when he pushed back on Trump’s efforts to portray him as a supporter of the violence and unrest that has erupted in cities such as Portland, Oregon, and Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Preserve America, which recently launched an over $20 million ad campaign attacking Biden, is overseen by a GOP strategist who led Swift Boat Veterans for Truth. That organization helped tank Democrat John Kerry’s 2004 presidential run with misleading ads that questioned his record in the Vietnam War.

The ads they’ve begun airing against in battleground states against Biden feature the widow of a slain police officer who questions whether Biden supports law enforcement and suggest he condones “rioting and looting.” Biden has repeatedly spoken out against the unrest.

Trump has yet to release his fundraising figures for August. But his campaign recently acknowledged it was conserving money for after Labor Day. Though Trump plans to spend $200 million on advertising before the election.