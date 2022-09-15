Biden Offshore Wind

Offshore wind turbines stand near Block Island, Rhode Island.

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Thursday announced plans to develop floating platforms in the deep ocean for wind towers that could power millions of homes and vastly expand offshore wind in the United States.

The plan would target sites in the Pacific Ocean off the California and Oregon coasts, as well as in the Atlantic in the Gulf of Maine.

