Biden

President Joe Biden returns a salute as he boards Air Force One on Thursday at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland. 

 Associated Press

APTOS, Calif. — A frustrated President Joe Biden said Thursday there is "no there there" when he was persistently questioned about the discovery of classified documents and official records at his home and former office.

"We found a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place," Biden said to reporters who questioned him during a tour of the damage from storms in California. "We immediately turned them over to the Archives and the Justice Department."

