Biden

President Joe Biden looks at the IBM System One quantum computer with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul during a tour of an IBM facility Thursday in Poughkeepsie, New York. 

 Associated Press

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — President Joe Biden said Thursday that a $20 billion investment by IBM in New York's Hudson River Valley would help give the United States a technological edge against China, hailing the expansion during an appearance with two House Democrats in competitive races in next month's critical elections.

The president cited IBM's commitment as part of a larger manufacturing boom, spurred by this summer's passage of a $280 billion measure intended to boost the semiconductor industry and scientific research. That legislation was needed for national and economic security, Biden said in Poughkeepsie, adding that "the Chinese Communist Party actively lobbied against" it.

