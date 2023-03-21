Biden Conservation

A coyote ambles among cactus and other plants within the proposed site of Avi Kwa Ame National Monument near Searchlight, Nevada.

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Tuesday he is establishing national monuments on more than half a million acres in Nevada and Texas and creating a marine sanctuary in U.S. waters near the Pacific Remote Islands southwest of Hawaii. The conservation measures are “protecting the heart and soul of our national pride,’’ Biden said.

Speaking at a White House summit on conservation action, Biden said the new monuments are among the “natural treasures” that “define our identity as a nation. They’re a birthright we have to pass down to generation after generation.’’

