Biden Mileage Standards

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan speaks during an event to announce the Agency's final rule for federal greenhouse gas emissions standards for light duty vehicles Monday outside the EPA Headquarters in Washington. 

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON | In a major step to fight climate change, the Biden administration is raising vehicle mileage standards to significantly reduce emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases, reversing a Trump-era rollback that loosened fuel efficiency standards.

A final rule issued Monday would raise mileage standards starting in the 2023 model year, reaching a projected industry-wide target of 40 miles per gallon by 2026. The new standard is 25% higher than a rule finalized by the Trump administration last year and 5% higher than a proposal by the Environmental Protection Agency in August.

The new mileage rules are the most ambitious tailpipe pollution standards ever set for passenger cars and light trucks.

