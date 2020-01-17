A Harrison County man has been charged with several counts of sexual assault in two separate cases.

Joseph Bontreger has been charged with four counts of second-degree statutory rape, two counts of sexual misconduct with a child under 15 and one count of incest for incidents that allegedly occurred around July of 2019.

Court documents allege that Bontreger admitted to assaulting a female minor when she was 14 years old.

Another case has charged Bontreger with two counts of second-degree statutory rape and one count of sexual misconduct with a child under 15 for incidents that allegedly occurred between 2014 and 2016.

According to court documents, Bontreger assaulted a minor or multiple minors twice between Jan. 1, 2014, and Jan. 1, 2016. The documents also allege that in the same time frame, Bontreger exposed himself to a minor. The number of minors is unclear due to redactions made to the documents by the Buchanan County Circuit Clerk’s Office.