Benton football

Benton quarterback Jaxson Rich completes a pass to running back Bishop Rush against Lafayette on Friday at Scott Marriot Field.

 Jacob Meikel | News-Press NOW

The Benton Cardinals defeated city-rival Lafayette Fighting Irish with little resistance Friday night by a score of 44-13.

Lafayette had got the better of Benton in the last 10 matchups between the two schools, but Benton proved to be the better team Friday night due in large part to the play of sophomore quarterback Jaxson Rich.

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

