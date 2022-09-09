The Benton Cardinals defeated city-rival Lafayette Fighting Irish with little resistance Friday night by a score of 44-13.
Lafayette had got the better of Benton in the last 10 matchups between the two schools, but Benton proved to be the better team Friday night due in large part to the play of sophomore quarterback Jaxson Rich.
Rich had his fingerprints all over the first half. He scored a 12-yard rushing touchdown early in the second quarter and added two touchdown passes, including a 27-yard touchdown on the run to senior Landon Stallsworth with six seconds left before halftime.
Lafayette made a stand early in the game when Benton first possessed the football. The Fighting Irish forced a three-and-out, but the Cardinals would eventually find their footing offensively.
The Lafayette offense couldn’t get much momentum due to multiple difficulties getting clean snaps on offensive plays. Their offense also wasn’t able to generate any points until the second half as they trailed 31-0 at halftime.
The game had its fair share of takeaways in the first half by both teams. Lafayette had an interception and a fumble recovery and Benton had an interception and fumble recovery on a muffed kickoff.
Friday night’s victory for Benton puts the Cardinals at 2-1 on the season. Their lone loss came at the hands of the Central Indians, who defeated the Cardinals in Week 2. Lafayette’s so-far woeful season continued Friday night as the team dropped to 0-3 on the year. The Fighting Irish have averaged less than eight points per game on offense and have allowed an average of 56 points per game to their opponents.
