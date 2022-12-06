SEC Championship Football

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett gestures to the crowd during the trophy presentation of the Southeastern Conference Championship game on Dec. 3 in Atlanta. 

 Associated Press

Quarterbacks Stetson Bennett of Georgia, Max Duggan of TCU, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Caleb Williams of Southern California were announced as finalists for the Heisman Trophy on Monday night.

The award given to the outstanding player in college football, determined by a vote of more than 900 sports journalists and past winners, will be presented Saturday at the Lincoln Center in New York.

