Bengals Bills Football

Cincinnati Bengals safety Dax Hill breaks up a pass intended for Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox during the third quarter of a game Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

 Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals threw a big wrench into the highly anticipated travel plans of the Buffalo Bills, their fans and perhaps even the NFL offices.

Burrow threw two touchdown passes and Cincinnati’s defense swarmed Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field in a 27-10 win Sunday to send the Bengals to the AFC championship game for the second straight year.

