Bengals Football

Cincinnati Bengals quarterbacks Joe Burrow (9), center, Jake Browning (6) and Reid Sinnett (7) practice at the Kettering Health Bengals Practice Fields outside of Paycor Stadium on Wednesday.

 Associated Press

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow went full speed in practice Wednesday and said he’s on track to play in Sunday’s opener at Cleveland after a calf injury sidelined him for most of the preseason.

“I’m in a good spot,” Burrow said Wednesday in his first comments to reporters since he was injured July 27. “I’m ready to go. We’re going to see how these next couple of days play out because you never know with these things, but I’m expecting to play.”

