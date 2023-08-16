CBD is now widely available and used to treat conditions as varied as tremors and seizures to arthritis-related inflammation. CBD is the non-psychoactive component of cannabis plants. It is considered a supplement and its production is not largely regulated by governmental agencies. It's important to note that CBD is not legal everywhere. According to CFAH, a health and wellness website, as of 2022, no states in the United States outright ban the use of CBD. However, there are two classifications of states: Legal states, in which you are free to purchase, possess, and use hemp-derived products, including CBD, and conditionally-legal states. The latter group of states allow citizens to buy hemp-derived products but there may be some stipulations, such as the purchase may need to be made online or a medical card may be required. According to the Government of Canada, CBD is a controlled substance under United Nations drug control conventions, so that also makes it a controlled substance in Canada and other jurisdictions. In Canada, products containing CBD are subject to all of the rules and requirements that apply to cannabis under the Cannabis Act and its regulations. This includes CBD derived from industrial hemp plants, as well as CBD derived from other varieties of cannabis. Under the Cannabis Act, activities with phytocannabinoids (including CBD) remain illegal, unless authorized. This act is nuanced, as edible cannabis was permitted for sale as of October 17, 2019, with strict regulations to reduce appeal to youth and risk of accidental consumption. The legislation regarding CBD and other cannabis products continually evolves in North America, so it pays to stay abreast of changes before choosing to use CBD.
