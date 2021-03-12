Benedictine Men’s basketball survived and advanced in one of the most physical games it has played all season 73-61 over Central Baptist College Friday morning in the opening round of the NAIA Men’s Basketball Championship at Friends University.

The Ravens put up another efficient first half on offense and built a 43-30 halftime lead by shooting 60% from the field and 50% from three. They were able to maintain that lead for the remainder of the game.

BC coach Ryan Moody said his team did a good job of adjusting to a Mustang defense who entered the game ranked 13th in the NAIA in three point defense with opponents averaging 30% against them.

“You could tell they were dialed in to take away some three pointers with switching and showing some new defenses they hadn’t shown on film,” Moody said. “We are able to shift from three to two pointers and we attacked the rim well with both the dribble and post up.”

Moody said minimizing the turnovers against an athletic team that likes to get out in transitions was also a key.

“They present a whole bunch of challenges like how they speed you up and turn you over with great athletes,” Moody said. “Our biggest goal was to take care of the basketball and not give them easy buckets.”

The Ravens held firm in the second half as the CBC pressure gave them some issues and cut their lead to single digits about halfway through the second half.

“They made a run in the second half; that rattled us a little bit but we had guys who played a lot of minutes and showed some toughness,” Moody said. “We did what we do and didn’t get too high or low. This group has done a great job of that all year.”

Juniors Tyson Cathy and Saxton Thuston delivered a great deal of the toughness especially with plays late in the first half.

Cathy had a put back dunk over a pair of Mustang defenders and Thuston dived about six feet for a loose ball at mid court.

Moody said those two bring the type of spark plays that can ignite their team.

“Those are effort guys who give us extra possessions and get the rest of the crew going,” Moody said. “They gave us big time minutes off the bench today.”

Junior Eric Krus led BC in scoring with a balanced effort that produced 18 points while junior Jayden Temme was second with 15 and Thuston had 10.

Senior point guard Jaiden Bristol had another near triple double with 9 points 8 assists and 8 rebounds in a game where the Mustangs played him physically throughout.

Krus said the team as a whole did a good job of responding to the physical and rugged play the Mustangs brought.

“They were very tough which is how it’s going to be in postseason play and we just have to stay calm under the pressure,” Krus said. “I thought we did a pretty good job of that.”

The Ravens will now play St. Francis 11 a.m. Saturday.

The matchup with the Cougars will be two of the top three-point shooting teams in the country with a trip to Kansas City on the line.

“They are a lot like us. They are number one in every category we aren’t in shooting three pointers,” Moody said. “You have two of the best three point shooting teams in the country playing tomorrow.”

Moody said getting rest is critical for his team now after St. Francis is coming off a first round-bye.

“Getting our bodies ready and rested in 22 hours is the most important thing right now,” Moody said. “They didn’t have to play today and we did.”