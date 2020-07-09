The outbreak of the coronavirus has dealt a shock to the global economy with unprecedented speed. Following are developments Thursday related to the national and global response, the work place and the spread of the virus.

RETAIL:

Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close about 200 stores over the next two years as its sales slid in the first quarter. The chain reported its quarterly sales dropped 49% due to temporary store closures amid the pandemic. Online sales soared 82%.

The Buckle is seeing improving sales as more of its stores reopen. The fashion retailer said Thursday that sales for the five-week period ended July 4 rose 26.8% from a year ago. Buckle began temporarily closing stores in mid-March. Since then, it’s reopened 438 stores. It runs 446 retail stores in 42 states.

Big 5 Sporting Goods is also seeing a resurgence in its business since reopening stores. The sporting goods retailer’s same-store sales dropped 28.2% in the first half of the second quarter with stores shuttered, according to preliminary data.

TRAVEL & LEISURE:

The CEO of Delta Air Lines said Thursday that the surge of coronavirus cases in the Sun Belt and quarantine restrictions in northern states make the airline more cautious about adding flights. Ed Bastian told employees the recovery in air travel “is likely to be lengthy and slow,” and he encouraged them to take buyouts and early retirement to limit the need for furloughs as the airline shrinks.

Carnival Corp.’s AIDA Cruises will restart sailings next month. The German cruise line will have three ships making trips: the AIDAperla will be the first to set sail on Aug. 5 from Hamburg; the AIDAmar will depart from Rostock-Warnemünde on Aug. 12 and AIDAblu will leave from Kiel on Aug. 16. Bookings are now available for interested travelers.

American Airlines and United Airlines are delaying service to Hong Kong over a new requirement to test all crew members for the coronavirus upon arrival. American Airlines planned to resume three flights a week from Dallas-Fort Worth to Hong Kong on Thursday, but has pushed flights back until Aug. 5 citing factors including travel restrictions and entry requirements.

Motorcycle maker Harley Davidson will eliminate 700 jobs worldwide as part of a major restructuring plan. The job losses include 500 current employees and 200 unfilled positions. The restructuring will cost about $50 million, including $42 million this quarter.

A shortage of parts from one Mexican state could force Ford to cut production at some U.S. factories, the company said. Several Ford parts-supply companies have factories in the state of Chihuahua, where the government has limited employee attendance to 50% of normal to stem the spread of coronavirus.