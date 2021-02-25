A look at the upcoming weekend around the Big 12 Conference:

GAME OF THE WEEKEND

No. 2 Baylor begins a brutal four-game stretch as it attempts to complete a perfect regular season when the Bears head to Allen Fieldhouse to play No. 17 Kansas on Saturday night. The Bears edged Iowa State in a sloppy performance after a long COVID-19 pause, then had their Thursday night game against No. 10 West Virginia postponed. That means Baylor's finishing stretch begins with the Jayhawks, fresh off an overtime loss to Texas, followed by the makeup game with the Mountaineers on Tuesday night. They finish with Oklahoma State and No. 18 Texas Tech.

LOOKING AHEAD

The No. 14 Longhorns face the Red Raiders in the other marquee game Saturday, which could go a long way toward Big 12 and NCAA Tournament seedings. Oklahoma State visits No. 7 Oklahoma, Kansas State heads to West Virginia and TCU plays Iowa State in the remaining weekend games. The Sooners and Cowboys turn around and play again Monday night.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Kansas State guard Mike McGuirl has had a forgettable senior season for a rebuilding program that has struggled so much that coach Bruce Weber could be on the hot seat. But McGuirl will always have the memory of Tuesday night, when he had 16 points, a career-high nine rebounds and five assists to lead the Wildcats (7-18, 3-13) to a stunning upset of the sixth-ranked Sooners (14-6, 9-5). Kansas State ended the game on a 16-3 run for a 62-57 victory.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

The Bears' win over Iowa State improved them to 18-0, breaking a tie with the 2011-12 team for the best start in school history. ... Kansas led the entire way in beating Texas Tech early in the week. The Jayhawks' five-game win streak came to an end against the Longhorns. ... The Sooners had won eight of nine before losing to Iowa State, a streak that included their first win at Iowa State in 10 years. ... Oklahoma State forward Cade Cunningham is averaging 20 points per game against ranked opponents, the third-best total nationally. ... TCU forward Kevin Samuel had five blocks against Kansas State to make him the the only player to surpass 200 for his career. He has 201 heading into the weekend.