D-II NATIONAL TOURNAMENT | First Round — No. 8 Northwest Missouri State 47, No. 3 Ouachita Baptist 17

Bearcats cruise past Tigers in first round of playoffs

By Jacob Meikel
News-Press NOW

Nov 20, 2022
Nov 20, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago

Northwest Missouri State secured a win in their first round matchup of the NCAA Division II playoffs on Saturday versus Ouachita Baptist 47-17.

Ouachita Baptist had the fourth-best rushing offense heading into the contest, but the Bearcats held the Tigers to just 18 yards on the afternoon, as well as just 258 yards of total offense.

The Bearcats have gone between Mike Hohensee and Braden Wright throughout the season, but it was the junior Hohensee who got the start.

Hohensee played one of his best games of the season, going 23-30 for 322 yards and two touchdowns.

Junior Kashan Griffin was the biggest benefactor of Hohensee's production on the afternoon as Griffin caught five passes for 109 yards and a touchdown.

The Bearcats only allowed three total points through the first three quarters. The defense tallied five sacks for a total loss of 33 yards.

With the victory, Northwest Missouri State will move on to play No. 1 seed Grand Valley State at noon on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.
Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.
