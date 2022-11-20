Northwest (copy)

Northwest Missouri State secured a win in their first round matchup of the NCAA Division II playoffs on Saturday versus Ouachita Baptist 47-17.

Ouachita Baptist had the fourth-best rushing offense heading into the contest, but the Bearcats held the Tigers to just 18 yards on the afternoon, as well as just 258 yards of total offense.

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

