From mid-April through May, silvery, tent-like webbing in the forks and elbows of tree branches is a common site in Missouri. These webs are made by a native insect called the eastern tent caterpillar (Malacosoma americanum), according to a release from the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Because these hairy caterpillars are occasionally seen in very high numbers, many people mistake them for an invasive tree killer called the spongy moth (Lymantria dispar). Fortunately, this pest isn’t established in Missouri, but we need your help keeping and eye out for it, the MDC shared.
On warm days, eastern tent caterpillars emerge from their protective silk webs to voraciously eat leaves from wild plum, black cherry, crabapple and other ornamental trees in the Prunus and Malus families. Spongy moth caterpillars do not make silk tents, and they eat about 300 different trees and plants. Their favorites include several oak species that are common in Missouri, like white oak and northern red oak. Spongy moth caterpillars’ preference for oaks puts them at the top of our most dreaded invasive forest pest list.
The Missouri departments of Conservation and Agriculture, in partnership with the US Department of Agriculture, conduct an annual insect survey to look for spongy moth. You’ve likely seen our traps at local parks or along roads in the state. If you see these traps, please leave them alone so they can catch any spongy moths that might be around.
The good news is that our native eastern tent caterpillar rarely causes tree death in Missouri. The bad news is that early-season defoliation is a source of stress for trees since they are forced to use energy to grow another set of leaves. Most of the time, healthy trees can tolerate some leaf-munching, but trees already stressed by drought or disease may not be able to recover from severe defoliation.
You can help stressed trees in your yard by mulching them properly and watering them during dry periods. A good rule of thumb for deciduous trees is 10 gallons per inch of trunk diameter (measured at 4.5 feet from the ground). Evergreens need about half as much water as deciduous trees.
