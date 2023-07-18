Summer is back and so is the heat. With Midwest summers comes tick season, and during hotter months ticks are at their thickest. While an itchy bite or two might be a nuisance to most, tick-borne illnesses have been on the rise in recent years. Education and awareness can go a long way in preventing tick bites and potential diseases.
Dr. Neal Anson of Liberty Hospital Primary Care Liberty Clinic has treated multiple tick bite cases during his time in the Kansas City metro area.
"I have personally treated multiple cases of cellulitis (infection of the skin and soft tissue) at the site of a tick bite. This is probably the most common form of infection associated with tick bites," said Anson. "However, other forms of communicable disease in the Midwest are Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, ehrlichiosis and Lyme-like disease. According to the most recent information from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, cases of RMSF and ehrlichiosis also are on the rise."
While ticks can be abundant and hard to spot, there are many ways to repel the tiny bugs and prevent bites.
"The best way to avoid tick bites is to be aware of your surroundings and walk in the middle of a path to avoid heavy brush," Anson said. "Using an insect repellent that contains DEET is an effective way to avoid tick bites as it interferes with the tick’s ability to locate the host. After spending time outdoors, you should take time to examine the skin, especially the head, neck, underarms and groin region to identify ticks."
Despite preventive measures, ticks can find a way to latch on. The longer the tick is attached, the greater the risk of infection.
"If the tick is found on the skin, it should be removed as soon as possible. There are multiple ways in which the tick may be removed; however, the preferred method would be to use tweezers," the doctor said.
Anson recommends firmly grasping the head of the tick and pulling directly perpendicular to the skin. A slow, steady motion should be used to avoid traumatizing the tick. Following removal of the tick, the patient should gently cleanse the skin with soap and water.
While an illness from a tick bite is rare if treated properly, certain symptoms should be observed to ensure nothing but an itchy bite occurs.
“After a tick bite, one should look for signs and symptoms of tick disease such as sudden high fever, severe headache, muscle or joint aches, rash, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea. Having any of those symptoms following a tick bite should prompt urgent medical evaluation by a health care provider," Anson said.
