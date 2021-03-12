Benedictine Women's basketball had its season come to a close Friday night in a 58-45 loss to Xavier University of Louisiana at Lakeland in the opening round of the NAIA Women's basketball Championship.

The Lady Ravens struggled on offense throughout the night, only going 29% from the field and 14% from beyond the arc.

Senior Natalie Smaron was the lone bright spot for BC on the night.

Smaron recorded a double-double on the night with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

No other Raven managed to get close to double-digits in points with key players like junior Skylar Washington and junior Ali Brzozowski combining for eight total points.

BC did have a 20-19 lead late in the second quarter but the Gold Nuggets would go on a 10-2 run to lead 29-22 at halftime.

The Ravens couldn't really recover from the deficit as they continued to struggle on offense in the second half despite having opportunities from Xavier only shooting 32% in the game.

BC turned the ball over 17 times on the night as well.