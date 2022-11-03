Britain Economy

Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey during a press conference for the release of the Monetary Policy Report on Thursday at the Bank of England in London. 

 Associated Press

LONDON | The Bank of England rolled out its biggest interest rate increase in three decades Thursday, saying the move was needed to beat back stubbornly high inflation that is eroding living standards and is likely to trigger a "prolonged" recession.

The central bank boosted its key rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, to 3%, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has driven up food and energy costs, pushing consumer price inflation to 40-year highs. The aggressive step was expected after a more cautious half-point increase six weeks ago and matches the recent moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

