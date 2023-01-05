Family says missing rapper Theophilus London found safe
LOS ANGELES | Rapper Theophilus London has been found safe after disappearing for months, a relative announced Wednesday night.
“We have found Theo. He is safe and well,” the rapper’s cousin, Mikhail Noel, posted on Instagram. “At this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!”
The post didn’t provide details of where London had been found, where he had been or why he hadn’t contacted his family, which filed a missing persons report with Los Angeles police last week and asked for the public’s help in finding him.
London’s family and friends had said they believed someone last spoke to the musician in July in Los Angeles.
London, 35, posted prolifically on Instagram, but his last posts also came in July.
Man charged in Takeoff’s death released on $1 million bond
HOUSTON | The man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston has been released on $1 million bond.
Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was released from the Harris County jail Tuesday, according to court records.
Clark was arrested Dec. 1 on a murder charge. His attorney, Letitia Quinones, has said Clark has a “valid and meritorious claim for self-defense.”
Clark’s family had unsuccessfully tried to get his bond lowered to $300,000, saying in court last month they couldn’t afford to pay anything higher.
In a statement issued Thursday afternoon, Quinones said that a “concerned citizen and family friend who believes in Patrick’s innocence posted the bond on his behalf.”
“We believe Patrick is innocent and at the appropriate time, the evidence will reveal that to be the case,” Quinones said.
