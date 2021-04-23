TOPEKA, Kan. — A preliminary autopsy indicates a 35-year-old inmate at the Topeka Correctional Facility died of natural causes related to heart failure, authorities said.
Jessica Chapman died Monday after she collapsed while at a scheduled appointment at the prison's medical clinic and resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, said Melissa Underwood, spokeswoman for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
The KBI investigates all deaths of people in the custody of a Kansas jail or prison, unless the inmate is under the care of a doctor.
Chapman's death wasn't thought to be related to COVID-19, said Carol Pitts, spokeswoman for the corrections department.
Chapman was jailed for a 2015 drug conviction in Barton County and a 2013 forgery conviction in Rice County, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported.
