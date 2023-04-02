Masters Drive Chip Putt Finals Golf

Koehn Kuenzler, 9, of Cortez, Colorado, reacts after a putt at the Drive Chip & Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday in Augusta, Georgia. 

 Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Mark O'Meara is reminded every year how meaningful it was to win the Masters.

O'Meara was on the practice green Sunday at Augusta National, 25 years removed from his birdie-birdie finish to win his first major. Now he is 66 and plays the PGA Tour Champions only occasionally. But he remains part of Masters week.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.