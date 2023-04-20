August execution date for man who killed St. Louis-area girl Associated Press Apr 20, 2023 Apr 20, 2023 Updated 9 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Johnny Johnson. Associated Press Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court on Thursday set an execution date for a man who sexually assaulted and killed a 6-year-old St. Louis County girl in 2002.Johnny Johnson is scheduled to be put to death Aug. 1 at the state prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri.Missouri has already executed two people in 2023 — Amber McLaughlin in January and Raheem Taylor in February. Michael Andrew Tisius is scheduled for execution June 6 for fatally shooting Randolph County jailers Jason Acton and Leon Egley in 2000.Johnson, 45, was staying with friends in Valley Park, Missouri, in July 2002 when Cassandra “Casey” Williamson was discovered missing. Dozens of volunteers joined police in the search.The girl's body was found in a pit less than a mile from her home, buried beneath rocks and debris. Johnson confessed to the crimes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Criminal Law Law Security And Public Safety × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News Public Safety Injuries prove fatal for boy involved in UTV accident Sports Central thrower Makenzie Garr commits to Missouri Western track and field Education SJSD navigating employee-pay maze +2 Public Safety Hundreds of acres burned in grass fire Tuesday More Local News → 0:56 Thursday Evening Forecast 2 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
