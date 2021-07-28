Every month now it seems is dedicated to some group of people or a cause. We have Mexican Heritage Month. Women's History Month. Mental Health Awareness Month and Black History Month.
August is deemed Black Business Month. Historian John William Templeton and engineer Frederick E. Jordan founded National Black Business Month in August 2004. The goal is to “drive the policy agenda affecting the 2.6 million African-American businesses,” they stated.
We are to support and encourage Black businesses in our communities and learn about business opportunities for the Black community.
Black owners account for about 10% of U.S. businesses and about 30% of all minority-owned businesses, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Nearly 40% of Black-owned businesses are in health care and social assistance, repair and maintenance and personal and laundry services.
New York has the most Black-owned businesses in the country followed by Atlanta. The highest ratio of Black-owned businesses is in Washington D.C. with 28% of all businesses owned by Blacks.
In St. Joseph, I only know of a handful of Black-owned businesses, including a car dealership and two T-shirt operations.
Looking at a Negro directory of Black businesses in St. Joseph in the 1930s, there were seemingly hundreds here, including doctors, lawyers, barbershops, bars and a myriad of others.
When I was growing up in the 1960s and 1970s, Messanie Street was defined by Black businesses. In one block there were three bars and a barbershop all crammed in with houses and an apartment building. There were restaurants, a shoe repair shop, beauty parlors, a funeral home, a doll hospital, a pool hall, a legion hall and a skating rink also in the area.
That’s hard to imagine today where the only business in the neighborhood is a Dollar General Store that takes up half a block.
A legion hall, small houses and a bar all once sat in that small area.
The whole scene today reminds me of that vignette in Spike Lee’s movie “Do The Right Thing” where three Black men are lamenting the fact there are no Black businesses in their neighborhood. The pizza shop there is owned by Italians and the grocery store is owned by Koreans.
One of the men said Blacks can’t own businesses because they are Black. They surmise racism is to blame and not personal gumption and entrepreneurship. One man wanted a beer and said he had no problem giving the Koreans his money for a six-pack.
Whatever the reason, a lack of Black-owned businesses is more a sign of the times than anything else as I see it. It’s up to a new generation just as it was then.
